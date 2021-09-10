Officials break ground on NJ wind energy construction port

New Jersey and federal officials have broken ground on a facility designed to help the state take a leadership position in the burgeoning offshore wind energy industry on the East Coast. Gov. Phil Murphy and U.S. Labor Secretary Martin Walsh were among those who spoke Thursday at the ceremony for the New Jersey Wind Port in Lower Alloways Creek Township, in Salem County. The facility is designed to provide a place to manufacture giant blades and other components for offshore wind energy projects, which are increasingly being proposed and approved off the New Jersey coastline. Its cost is estimated at $300 million to $400 million.