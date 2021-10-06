Offshore wind is both a boon and an unknown, leaders say

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey officials say they support offshore wind energy as a way to address climate change but caution that the industry will also bring side effects. Scientists said at a forum Tuesday in Atlantic City that offshore wind equipment could harm marine mammals and birds if not properly deployed and operated. But several also said the wind industry can coexist with the environment. The state’s environmental commissioner says it is committed to learning as much as it can about the impact that wind turbines and power cables in the ocean may have on the environment and the fishing industry.