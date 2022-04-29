Orsted will use NJ Wind Port to build offshore wind farm

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Danish wind power developer Orsted has a deal with New Jersey officials to use a state-financed manufacturing port to build the components of the state’s first offshore wind farm. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the agreement Thursday during an international wind energy conference in Atlantic City, from whose coast the project’s turbines should be visible on the distant horizon. Orsted, which is partnering with Newark-based PSEG to build the project, will lease the New Jersey Wind Port in Salem County for two years starting in April 2024. Murphy did not reveal how much the developers will pay for the lease.