Overcoats – Horsegirl

Their first new song since 2021, produced and co-written with Day Wave, the lilting, dreamy “Horsegirl” finds Overcoats (the duo Hana Elion and JJ Mitchell) crafting a hypnotic, hum-in-the-sun pop song. The eagerly awaited new song is the band’s first new material since the 2021 EP Used To Be Scared Of The Dark. The band says “Horsegirl” captures the paradox of longing for connection while yearning to be free. “It’s about that feeling of wanting to wander instead of being tied down or tamed,” says Elion. “But the point is that we’re not horse girls—we’re the horse itself.” Recorded in Los Angeles with Day Wave (aka Jackson Phillips) along with additional production from Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves, Lissie, Demi Lovato) in Nashville.

