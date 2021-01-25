Paper Idol – Clouds

The quirky feel-good producer and songwriter Paper Idol takes us straight to Cloud 9 with his latest dreamy single ‘Clouds’. It’s a track with that nostalgic touch that makes it feel like it’s been by your side for many years already; the guitar riff and melodies pulling hard on your indie heartstrings, while the twist on the beat and synth drop fill your cravings for that dancy electronic bounce.

He explains:

“I was on the brink of quitting music. The pandemic had just hit, I felt pulled in so many directions and had no inspiration to create. One day, I was taking a walk and the chorus melody for “Clouds” came out of nowhere; from there, the song flowed out in a matter of hours. Funny how a song about my confusion put me back on track”

https://www.facebook.com/itspaperidol

http://iampaperidol.com/

DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)

You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify