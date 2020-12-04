Park on Superfund site will have virus victims’ memorial

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jersey City is transforming a Superfund site into a riverfront park that will include a memorial to the city’s residents who have died from COVID-19. The city is investing $10 million to help create the 12-acre public space along the Hackensack River. A grove of 516 trees will represent the city’s COVID-19 victims. The site is part of the former home of the PJP Landfill, where chemical and industrial waste was dumped from the early 1970s. It was put on the Superfund list in the mid-1980s, and state and federal environmental agencies conducted remediation in the 1980s and ’90s.