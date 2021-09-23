Philly man admits to $2 million protective equipment scheme

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A Philadelphia man has admitted that he orchestrated a $2 million scheme in which he falsely promised to sell personal protective equipment. Guaravjit Singh pleaded guilty Wednesday to a wire fraud charge, according to federal prosecutors in New Jersey. He now faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced Feb. 10. Beginning in May 2020, prosecutors say Singh induced 10 victims to send him more than $2 million overall that he was supposed to use to obtain various personal protective equipment. But he failed to provide anything and instead spent the money on personal expenses — such as online gaming — and also transferred funds to his brokerage account.