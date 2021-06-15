Philly man wanted in fatal stabbing at Atlantic City casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities are looking for a Philadelphia man in the deadly stabbing of his girlfriend at Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Police found the body of 57-year-old Sharon Whaley of Philadelphia with multiple stab wounds inside a hotel room on Friday night. Autopsy results are pending. Authorities have charged her boyfriend, 59-year-old Frankie Lane, with murder and weapons offenses. They’re seeking information about his whereabouts. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and Atlantic City and Philadelphia police are handling the investigation.