Pick Your Paws Animal Rescue

There are so many groups in our area that do good.

Shrewsbury-based “Pick Your Paw Animal Rescue” is a small grassroots network of animal lovers and volunteers working together to save the lives of dogs and place as companion animals in loving homes. Dogs are rescued from kill-shelters and owner surrenders. The group is committed to providing all appropriate medical treatment, foster homes, training and socialization for each of their dogs. Their commitment to theses dogs allows them to best match to a forever home to become stable family pets. For more information about the organization, how to foster or adopt, events and more: pickyourpaw.org