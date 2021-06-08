Pilot in New Jersey crash lands small plane at intersection

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (AP) — A pilot walked away mostly unharmed after crash landing his small plane near an intersection in New Jersey. Police say the pilot had taken off from Robbinsville Airport on Sunday when the 1996 Piper aircraft had mechanical trouble. Police say that’s when he performed an emergency landing. The plane came down in the middle of Sharon Road near the Gordon Road intersection. Police say the pilot, a 47-year-old man from East Windsor, was taken to a hospital with minor back pain. Federal aviation authorities are investigating the incident.