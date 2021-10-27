Plan to heal Barnegat Bay, which has been ‘loved to death’

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Governments, academics and scientists are proposing an ambitious effort to improve the health of Barnegat Bay, the fragile New Jersey waterway that one researcher says “has been loved to death.” The Barnegat Bay Partnership on Tuesday unveiled a detailed plan to improve water quality, increase the number of days that bay beaches are open for swimming, increase the amount of shellfish, and address an explosion of jellyfish in the bay that are making parts of it difficult to use. Officials from federal, state and local governments signed the pledge, but it remains to be seen what, if any, specific actions will be taken to further those goals.