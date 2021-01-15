PlayUp to do mobile sports betting for New Jersey racetrack

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey horse racing track is making its move to catch up with the pack in the state’s red-hot sports betting market. Freehold Raceway began taking in-person sports bets in October and signed a deal Tuesday with PlayUp to offer mobile sports betting. PlayUp is an Australian online sports betting company. Freehold Raceway is affiliated with Parx Casino in Pennsylvania to offer sports betting in New Jersey. The state took in over $6 billion worth of sports bets last year. The overwhelming majority were placed online. Freehold had been seeking an online component for it sports betting operation.