Police cleared in killing suspects at kosher market shootout

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A grand jury in New Jersey has cleared numerous police officers who killed two suspects in a 2019 shootout at a kosher market. The violence left a detective and three people dead. The state Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday announced the panel “found the actions of the officers were justified.” That’s after reviewing the facts, evidence and testimony about what transpired at during the three-hour firefight. Authorities say the shooters gunned down Det. Joseph Seals and then entered the market where they killed three people.