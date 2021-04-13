Police: Domestic dispute ends with man stabbing 3 relatives

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man who stabbed three family members during a dispute at a southern New Jersey home is now facing aggravated assault charges. Pleasantville police responded to the home early Saturday after someone approached an officer in the department’s parking lot to report a domestic disturbance. The officer went to the house and saw 37-year-old Maynor Moreno-Mejia running from the residence. The three stabbing victims _ two men and a woman _ were soon found in the house. One man remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition, while the other two victims had less serious injuries. It’s not known if Moreno-Mejia has retained an attorney.