Police: Driver pursued in NJ captured in Canada

HOWELL, N.J. (AP) — Police say a driver who led police on a chase through a number of New Jersey communities rammed through the Canadian border and fled on foot into that country before he was captured. Howell Township police say a patrolman tried to stop an erratic driver at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday and pursued him through Freehold, Manalapan, Marlboro, Old Bridge and Sayreville to the Garden State Parkway. Police say they were later notified that he had crashed into Canada and was captured there. Police say the 41-year-old Lakewood man faces unspecified criminal and motor vehicle charges.