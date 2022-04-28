Police: NJ teens ram car into NY cop cars, injuring officers

NORTH BELLMORE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say five police officers were injured on Long Island over the weekend when three New Jersey teenagers rammed their police vehicles with a stolen car. Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Tuesday some of the officers may have suffered career-ending injuries during the confrontation. Ryder says all five officers were placed on medical leave because of their injuries. The teenage suspects are all from Newark. Two of the suspects are 16 years old and the third is 17 years old. They were arrested on charges including assault and grand larceny. It’s not clear if they have attorneys who can comment.