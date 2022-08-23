Police: Toddler, 2, struck by train at NJ amusement park

HOPE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a train at a New Jersey amusement park over the weekend. Sgt. Phillip Curry of New Jersey state police said the accident happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township. Police said the child was airlifted to a hospital and listed in critical condition. There was no immediate word on the circumstances of the accident, which is under investigation. The 30-acre water and amusement park was created in 1954 on a former dairy farm. A message seeking comment was sent to a park representative.