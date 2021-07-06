Police: Toppled tree falls on delivery truck, killing driver

VERNON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a falling tree landed on a delivery truck on a road in New Jersey over the weekend, killing the driver. Vernon Township police and several fire department and emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of the accident at 12:20 p.m. Saturday. Police said they arrived to find that a large tree had uprooted and fallen onto the roadway, striking a passing UPS delivery truck. The driver. a 49-year-old Hackettstown woman, was trapped in the driver compartment, and rescue crews worked to free her with the aid of a nearby tree service company and a contractor. She was flown to a hospital, where she died.