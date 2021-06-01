Police: Woman stole police cruiser, totaled it in crash

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Police say a woman stole a police car in New Jersey’s capital city and led law enforcement on a chase through a nearby township before she crashed and was arrested. Trenton police say the police cruiser was parked on a street in downtown Trenton when it was taken shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Police allege that she drove the vehicle north on Route 29 into Hopewell Township with law enforcement in pursuit before crashing into a utility pole. Police say the 30-year-old Morris Plains woman was taken into a custody and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries said not to be life-threatening.