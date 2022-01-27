Political consultant pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A political consultant and one of the two men he paid to kill a longtime associate in 2014 have admitted to the plot in court. Sean Caddle of Hamburg appeared in federal court by videoconference Tuesday and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder for hire. On Wednesday, Bomani Africa also pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy. Prosecutors say Caddle solicited a Connecticut resident in April 2014 to commit murder for thousands of dollars. Prosecutors say that person recruited an accomplice from Philadelphia and they stabbed the victim to death and set fire to the victim’s apartment the next month.