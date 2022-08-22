Porchfest Is Coming To Red Bank

Last week the Red Bank Council approved it’s first ever Porchfest. The event, in partnership with HABcore, will be on October 9th. Councilwoman Kate Triggiano told the Asbury Park Press, “It’s a music festival where, at different people’s houses, different musicians set up on the porch. You get a map and you go and you visit different locations and you listen to different music.” The idea of Porchfest started in 2007 and spread all over the US and Canada. Locally notable is Asbury Park’s Porchfest, which started in 2017 and will run this year on September 10th. At the meeting Red Bank also gave a one month extension to it’s Broadwalk downtown pedestrian plaza.