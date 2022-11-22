Power Outages Sweep Through Jersey Shore

A widespread power outage hit the Jersey Shore yesterday morning and remained until the late afternoon. More than 10,000 JCP&L customers from Manasquan to Middletown were affected. Brookdale Community College with it’s main campus in the Lincroft section of Middletown utilized it’s remote option for afternoon classes and services.

Chris Hoenig, a spokesman for the utility told the Asbury Park Press that the outages started around 9:45 am when an issue arose on a high voltage transmission line that feeds substations. Initially 20,000 customers in the area were affected.