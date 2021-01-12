Project to replace aging rail bridge gets key federal funds

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A long-delayed project to replace a heavily traveled, century-old rail bridge in northern New Jersey has received key federal funding that allows full construction to go forward. The Federal Transit Administration announced Monday it has awarded a $766 million grant for the building of the Portal North Bridge over the Hackensack River. Hundreds of trains traverse the 110-year-old bridge daily, and it has been a regular source of delays due to age. The project completed its design and environmental phases several years ago but languished while local officials squabbled with the federal government over dividing up the cost. Construction could take about four to five years.