Prosecutor: Atlantic City Store owner dies after robbery

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors in New Jersey are investigating the death of a store owner on the Atlantic City boardwalk who collapsed after he was allegedly threatened by a knife-wielding 12-year-old boy. It happened shortly after a confrontation with multiple juveniles at his shop. Atlantic City police were called Thursday evening on a report that juveniles were “damaging the store and assaulting individuals.” Prosecutors allege that a boy trying to steal items “brandished a knife and threatened the store owner.” The boy and a 14-year-old girl are facing robbery and other charges. Souvenir shop owner Mahmood Ansari was described by his son as “the heart of Atlantic City.”