Prosecutors: Man convicted in 2016 triple murder, faces life

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man has been convicted in the 2016 slayings of three people, two of them children, in New Jersey’s largest city. Essex County prosecutors say jurors convicted 31-year-old Jeremy Arrington late Friday of three counts of murder and attempted murder, among other charges. Prosecutors said Arrington entered a Newark home in November 2016, tied up people inside and stabbed them with kitchen knives, killing 8-year-old Aerial Little Whitehurst and 11-year-old Al-Jahon Whitehurst, then shot and killed 23-year-old college student Syasia McBurroughs, who was visiting the family. Prosecutors said Arrington was apparently angry about a Facebook post. He faces multiple life terms when he is sentenced April 8.