Public called on to photograph ‘king tides,’ flooding in NJ

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — With some of the highest tides of the year set to arrive this week, New Jersey officials are launching a campaign to have residents document flooding in their neighborhoods and upload photos to a website that will automatically correlate them with weather and tidal information. The goal is not only to build a database of frequently flooded areas, but to help the public view and understand the flooding they see in their neighborhood in the context of rising sea levels worldwide. New Jersey is the 10th state to join the MyCoast website and app. The public launch coincides with the arrival of so-called “king tides” from May 24 through the 29th.