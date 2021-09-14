Public matching fund disbursements soaring in NJ gov race

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s public matching fund program has disbursed nearly double what it did four years ago, with the Republican candidate outperforming his predecessor. That’s according to new figures out Monday from state election regulators. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has gotten about $6.7 million so far, while his GOP rival former Assembly Member Jack Ciattarelli received about $4.3 million. Ciattarelli is outpacing former Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, who ran atop the GOP ticket in 2017. Even though Ciattarelli is raising more money than Republicans four years ago, he’s still trailing Murphy, who is aiming to become the first Democrat reelected in more than four decades.