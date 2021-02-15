Push to oust prisons administrator gains legislative support

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A legislative push to remove New Jersey’s top corrections administrator after charges of guard misconduct at the state’s only women’s prison gained traction this week, though it is still unlikely to be successful. Republican Assemblymember Jean Stanfield said Thursday that her effort to impeach Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks now has support from a handful of Democratic lawmakers. An email sent to Hicks’ spokesperson has not been returned. Hicks heads the state’s prison system, which oversees the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women. The prison was the site of a violent attack on at least six female inmates by male guards in January, according to Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.