Radio Daddy’s Top Albums of 2022
Radio Daddy’s Top 10 of 2022
- The Weeknd – Dawn FM
- John Scofield – John Scofield/li>
- Van Morrison – What’s It Gonna Take?/li>
- Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful/li>
- Brian Eno – FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE/li>
- Trombone Shorty – Lifted/li>
- Jack White – Fear of the Dawn/Entering Heaven Alive/li>
- Wilco – Cruel Country/li>
- Cate LeBon – Pompeii/li>
- Various – Top Gun: Maverick OST
Reissues/Historical Albums
- Oasis – Knebworth 1996
- Life Moves Pretty Fast: The John Hughes Mixtapes
- Neil Young – Citizen Kane Jr. Blues (Live at the Bottom Line)
- Credence Clearwater Revival – At the Royal Albert Hall
- The Beatles – Revolver (Super Deluxe Edition)