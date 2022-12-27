Radio Daddy’s Top Albums of 2022

Radio Daddy’s Top 10 of 2022

  1. The Weeknd – Dawn FM
  2. John Scofield – John Scofield/li>
  3. Van Morrison – What’s It Gonna Take?/li>
  4. Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful/li>
  5. Brian Eno – FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE/li>
  6. Trombone Shorty – Lifted/li>
  7. Jack White – Fear of the Dawn/Entering Heaven Alive/li>
  8. Wilco – Cruel Country/li>
  9. Cate LeBon – Pompeii/li>
  10. Various – Top Gun: Maverick OST

Reissues/Historical Albums

  1. Oasis – Knebworth 1996
  2. Life Moves Pretty Fast: The John Hughes Mixtapes
  3. Neil Young – Citizen Kane Jr. Blues (Live at the Bottom Line)
  4. Credence Clearwater Revival – At the Royal Albert Hall
  5. The Beatles – Revolver (Super Deluxe Edition)