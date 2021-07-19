Rebelution – Heavy As Lead

Over the past 16 years, Rebelution has had nearly everything a band could ask for: chart-topping albums, hundreds of millions of streams, a GRAMMY nomination, even their own festival in Jamaica. The only thing they haven’t had, it seems, is time. “When COVID hit, we found ourselves in uncharted territory,” says frontman Eric Rachmany. “Suddenly we were just sitting still, which was a completely new experience for us.” Difficult as it was to leave the road behind, pressing pause proved to be a blessing in disguise for the band, one that led to their captivating new album, In The Moment. Recorded remotely in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the collection is deliberate and wide-ranging, infusing the quartet’s soulful, exhilarating brand of modern reggae with addictive pop hooks, alt-rock grit, and hip-hop grooves. Founded in Isla Vista CA, the members of Rebelution have followed their instincts to remarkable success since the release of their breakout 2007 debut, Courage To Grow. In 2009, the band topped the Billboard Reggae Chart for the first of what would be five consecutive #1 records; in 2014, they boasted the highest-selling reggae release of the year; and in 2017, they garnered a GRAMMY nomination for Best Reggae Album. Rebelution’s transcendent live performances, meanwhile, took on legendary status, earning the group sell-out headline shows everywhere from Red Rocks to The Greek Theatre along with festival slots at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, ACL, Glastonbury, and more.

https://www.facebook.com/rebelution

https://rebelutionmusic.com/

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)

You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify