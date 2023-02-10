Red Bank Bans Short-Term Rentals

A Monmouth County town has added its name to municipalities banning short-term rentals. The law was passed by a 5 to 1 margin at Wednesday night’s council meeting in Red Bank. It forbids rentals such as Airbnb in residential zones in the town. During the meeting residents spoke of how short-term rentals keep them living in Red Bank.

Kate Triggiano, the council member with the lone dissenting vote said, “In the public comments we received, homeowners who provide short term rents shared how their guests include actors performing at Two River Theatre, traveling nurses, people with family members in Riverview hospital, people who are renovating their homes, and so on.” She went on to say, “Taking away this right will make their homes unaffordable.”

As of this morning, 18 short term rentals were listed on AirBnB