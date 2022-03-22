Red Hot Chili Peppers To Get A Star On Walk of Fame

This Thursday Hollywood will get a little brighter as the Red Hot Chili Peppers will get the 2,717th star on the town’s Walk of Fame.

RHCP formed in Los Angeles in 1983 when Anthony Kiedis and Flea started playing together.

“Our hometown Hollywood boys are finally coming to collect their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” stated Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez. “We have been waiting for them to break away from their busy schedules to dedicate their star, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Walk of Fame family.”