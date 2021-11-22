Release of mother, son charged in 1990s slayings blocked

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — An appellate court has ordered a mother and son charged in the decades-old murders of two relatives in Long Branch to remain behind bars. That’s to allow prosecutors time to appeal a judge’s order granting their release as they await a retrial. The Asbury Park Press reports a Superior Court judge ordered the release of 69-year-old Dolores Morgan and 49-year-old Ted Connors from the Monmouth County Jail. But an appellate judge issued a stay of that order Friday afternoon. Their first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors said they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.