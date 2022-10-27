Report: Sen. Menendez, NJ Democrat, faces new federal probe

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey is reportedly the subject of a new federal investigation. Michael Soliman, the senator’s adviser, said Wednesday in a statement that the senator was aware of the investigation first reported on by the startup news organization Semafor. Soliman says the senator is available to help if any official inquiries are made of him or his office. The news organization cited two people familiar with the inquiry and said that federal prosecutors in New York had contacted people connected to the senator in recent weeks. Details about the investigation were not provided. A 2017 trial of the senator on bribery and other charges ended in a hung jury. Prosecutors didn’t seek a retrial.