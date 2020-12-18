Reputed mobster admits assaulting ‘Real Housewives’ hubby

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A reputed mobster has admitted to assaulting the then-boyfriend and now husband of a former “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member in exchange for a deeply discounted lavish wedding reception. John Perna pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity. Prosecutors say the former husband of cast member Dina Manzo hired Perna to assault his ex-wife’s then boyfriend. Prosecutors say Perna is a member of the Lucchese organized crime family and carried out the assault in July 2015. Prosecutors say a month later Perna held a wedding reception at Thomas Manzo’s restaurant. Thomas Manzo has pleaded not guilty.