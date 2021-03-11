Restaurants, gyms, salons can go to 50% capacity March 19

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey restaurants, gyms, salons and other indoor recreational activities can now boost their capacity to 50%, up from 35%.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the change Wednesday at a news conference on the COVID-19 outbreak in Trenton. It goes into effect March 19. Murphy says the state’s coronavirus figures have been tracking in the right direction, although hospitalizations ticked up this week. Murphy also says that outdoor gatherings would climb to a 50-person capacity, up from 25.