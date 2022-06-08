Riverfront park proposed at Newark Superfund site

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — One of the companies alleged to have polluted Newark’s Passaic River decades ago is moving closer to building a waterfront park as part of remediation efforts. The Department of Justice announced an agreement with the BASF Corp. on Tuesday. The river suffered extensive environmental damage from the production of toxins including the herbicide Agent Orange at the former Diamond Alkali site in Newark in the 1950s and 1960s and is on the national list of Superfund sites. BASF would receive a $73 million credit for building and managing the park that would offset its potential liability stemming from the Superfund site.