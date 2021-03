Roof fire causes partial closure of Holmdel Shopping Center

A roof fire caused a partial shut-down of a Monmouth County shopping center on Saturday.

The report of smoke came in around 11AM at the Hobby Lobby at the Holmdel Commons Shopping Center. It appeared that the solar panels were on fire. This is the second time in a year that the solar panel caught fire on the roof at this Hobby Lobby location. The fire is under investigation.