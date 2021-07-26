Rostam – 4Runner

Rostam Batmanglij, known as Rostam, is an American record producer, musician, singer, songwriter, and composer. He was a founding member of the band Vampire Weekend, whose first three albums he produced. The Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer was born to Iranian refugee parents in Washington DC in 1983. He attended Columbia University, where he quickly developed as a producer, songwriter, and recording artist. After producing three gold records with Vampire Weekend, Rostam began contributing to the songwriting and production of some of the most important artists of the decade such as Frank Ocean and Solange and most recently worked on new music with Lykke Li and Maggie Rogers.

https://www.facebook.com/rostam

https://officialrostam.com/

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)

You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify