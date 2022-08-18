Rutgers Updates Well-Being Mandates

Rutgers University announced that they will continue to require staff and students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks in indoor teaching spaces and libraries during the upcoming Fall Semester. Their Well-Being Protocols also mention the monkeypox virus, which has become a health concern.

In a message to Rutgers Community members the College stated, “We continue to monitor the effects of the COVID-19 and the monkeypox viruses. Each is different and unique, but both have tremendous potential to affect the health and well-being of our community.”

It also stated that compliance in mandatory.