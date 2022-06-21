Sailor falls overboard, dies during Newport Bermuda Race

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The captain of a sailing vessel participating in the 52nd Newport Bermuda Race fell overboard and died. Race organizers say Colin Golder, of New Providence, New Jersey, was steering the 42-foot yacht Morgan of Marietta on Sunday in strong winds, roughly 325 miles from Bermuda when he fell overboard. The vessel’s crew recovered the body and headed for the mainland. His family has been informed. Nearly 200 vessels started the 635-mile biennial race from Newport, Rhode Island on Friday. The 2020 race was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.