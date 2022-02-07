Sasami – The Greatest

Based in Los Angeles, SASAMI is a descendent of the Zainichi people on her motherís side, a diaspora of ethnic Koreans who lived in Japan during Japanís occupation of Korea from 1910 to 1945. Though some Zainichi moved voluntarily and others were forcibly kidnapped, these people and their progeny continue to experience systemic discrimination and oppression in Japan to this day. While conducting a deep dive into her familyís mixed Korean and Japanese history and culture, SASAMI stumbled upon stories of Nure-onna and was immediately drawn to the water creatureís multiplicitous nature. According to legend, the deity is feminine and noble, yet powerful and vicious enough to brutally destroy victims with her blood sucking tongue. The fluidity of the Nure-onna can be felt in how “Squeeze” naturally flows through musical influencesófrom System of a Down to Sheryl Crow and Fleetwood Mac, to even Bach and Mahler. A classically-trained composer, SASAMI constructed the LP in the form of an opera or orchestral work that has different ìmovementsî that take the listener on an emotional journey. Compared to the introspective indie rock of SASAMIís 2019 self-titled debut album, “Squeeze” is a full-throttled expansion. The dark, fantastical elements of the Nure-onna legend feeds into SASAMIís use of heavy rock elements throughout Squeeze. She hopes that listeners will identify with this new sinister, intense sound and use it as a soundtrack for processing their ìanger, frustration, desperation, and more violent, aggressive emotions.î Her ultimate desire is for marginalized folks, including femmes, BIPOC, and queer people, to listen to “Squeeze” and find catharsis from the oppression and violence that they experience.

https://www.facebook.com/SASAMIASHWORTH/

https://sasamiashworth.com/

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)

You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify