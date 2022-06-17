Say goodbye: Old subway cars float away across NY Harbor

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s the end of the line for many of the old subway cars that remain in New York City rail yards. Millions of people have traveled on the R-32 cars since their introduction in the mid-1960s, but the days when the iconic stainless steel cars were used to transport passengers are long gone. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has replaced the R-32s with newly-built R-179 cars, and the R-32s are now being floated away across New York Harbor, headed to Jersey City and then Ohio, where their parts will be turned into scrap metal, recycled or saved for selling as memorabilia or collectibles.