Search for missing crew member in Delaware River suspended

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Coast Guard has suspended a search of the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey for a crew member missing off a ship. Officials of the Coast Guard’s 5th District said the 590-foot Singapore-flagged bulk carrier Weco Josefine reported at about 7 a.m. Saturday that a crew member was no longer on the vessel. A search was launched of the river in the vicinity of the Central Waterfront area of Camden, New Jersey. Officials were told that the 30-year-old man was last accounted for on the ship between 5:12 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Saturday after the vessel had already left port.