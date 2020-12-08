Second segment of New Jersey’s black bear hunt is underway

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The second segment of New Jersey’s annual black bear hunt has resumed, with hunters in parts of eight counties returning to the woods at dawn. Hunters are permitted to use firearms during the final part of the hunt, which runs until Saturday. However, the season will be extended by four days if the bear harvest “does not meet a minimum of 20% of bears tagged.” Hunters using archery and muzzleloaders killed 336 bears during the first segment of this year’s hunt between Oct. 12 and Oct. 17. Most of the bruins were bagged in Sussex County. Hunting also is permitted in parts of Morris, Warren, Passaic, Bergen, Hunterdon, Somerset and Mercer counties.