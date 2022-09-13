Sergeant accused of leading rogue cops gets prison term

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former police sergeant who authorities say led a group of officers who illegally stopped and searched numerous people and vehicles and stole thousands of dollars from them is now headed to federal prison. Michael Cheff, who served on the force in Paterson, was sentenced Monday to a term of nearly three years. He was convicted in May of a civil rights violation and filing a false report. Five Paterson officers who have pleaded guilty to various charges stemming from the long-running corruption probe testified against Cheff, and some said they routinely gave him a portion of the funds they stole. The officers have said Cheff knew about the thefts that occurred from 2016 to 2018.