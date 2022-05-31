Sergeant convicted in Paterson police corruption case

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A Paterson police sergeant accused of leading a group of city officers who illegally stopped and searched numerous people and vehicles and stole thousands of dollars has been convicted of falsifying a police report. Federal prosecutors say Michael Cheff was also found guilty Thursday of conspiring to deprive an individual of civil rights. He now faces up to 30 years in prison. Prosecutors said Cheff led a group of five officers who illegally stopped and searched people in the city on a routine basis and stole money from them. All five of the officers have pleaded guilty to various charges and testified against Cheff, claiming he took part in the thefts that occurred from 2016 to 2018.