Severe Weather Brings Hail To Parts of New Jersey

When severe thunderstorms came to New Jersey yesterday afternoon hail was reported to have come down with them. NJ.com reports that some hail the size of a quarter hit decks in places like Lakehurst and Manahawkin in Ocean County. Smaller penny-size hail was reported in Manasquan in Monmouth County as well as in Lakewood, where of at least one tree uprooted from the storm.