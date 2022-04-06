Sharon Van Etten Announces New Album Out May 6

Sharon Van Etten has announced the release of “We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong” is set for early May. Fans of this New Jersey native have heard the new single “Porta” on 90.5 The Night but it will not be on the album. There are no plans to release any songs prior to the May 6th release of the new album.

In a statement she wrote, ““These 10 songs are designed to be listened to in order, at once, so that a much larger story of hope, loss, longing and resilience can be told.” Watch the trailer for the new album below:



Track listing for “We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong”:

01. Darkness Fades

02. Home to Me

03. I’ll Try

04. Anything

05. Born

06. Headspace

07. Come Back

08. Darkish

09. Mistakes

10. Far Away