Sharon Van Etten to cover Nine Inch Nails in special comic book single

New Jersey native Sharon Van Etten will be covering a Nine Inch Nails song while Julien Baker will be recording a Smashing Pumpkins track for an upcoming seven-inch single set to be a soundtrack to a comic book series.

The Image Comics title What’s the Furthest Place From Here? will be available at comic book shops and have a vinyl single in September. Van Etten will cover “Hurt” and Julien Baker will perform “1979”.

“Having Julien Baker and Sharon Van Etten record songs is really beyond anything we could have hoped for” the comic’s writer Matthew Rosenberg said in a statement. “Tyler and I regularly listen to both of their work while making this book, so having them provide the actual soundtrack for the issue has been really surreal in the best possible way.”